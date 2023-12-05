STARS OF SCIENCE ALUMNI UNDERSCORE THE POWER OF ROLE MODELS IN EDUCATION

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 5 December 2023: Applied education and mentorship are the keys to teaching future generations of innovators, according to Lebanese professor Mohamed Watfa – a runner-up in season four of Qatar Foundation’s Stars of Science, who returned to share his expertise as a jury member in seasons 14 and 15.

With a background in education, Watfa, who serves as Executive Dean at The British University in Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates, says Stars of Science – Qatar Foundation’s (QF) TV edutainment initiative which supports a new generation of Arab innovators – was the perfect platform to get the support he needed for his idea about utilizing technology for education. The concept, SHARED, can change desks into interactive computer systems and a classroom into a computer lab using a single computer and projector.

“Stars of Science allowed me to develop and patent SHARED,” he said. “This, in turn, helped me launch the International School of Innovation in Lebanon – something I wouldn’t have dreamed of before being on the show.”

Watfa believes that innovations like SHARED are examples of how Stars of Science alumni are helping to teach aspiring innovators, saying: “Not only do the innovations themselves support future educational development, but students who watch the show see candidates going through the process, which can inspire them.

“I’m so proud the Arab community have something like this. It’s an amazing initiative that supports innovators without expecting anything in return.”

The future of education is heading away from traditional exams and into applied education, says Watfa: “One month with Stars of Science is like a year at university, because you learn more – how we learn in university is not the same as real life, and the show teaches us that. You have to wear many hats – an engineer, inventor, businessman – and keep moving forward with the support of your mentors, who are helping you in real-time.”

Nizar Chelly, an engineer and entrepreneur from Tunisia, participated in Stars of Science season eight with his invention canscan, a robotic platform that can scan 2D papers or 3D objects and panoramic shots using a smartphone. Using his Stars of Science experience, he established a STEM education club called Robot Lab Tunisia, and recently launched Tadreex, a startup that uses immersive technology to provide virtual simulator for industrial risks situations and their corrective and predictive actions.

“Being on the show marked a pivotal moment in my life,” he said. “Stars of Science offers an opportunity unprecedented in Arab countries, materializing innovative ideas and establishing role models for the younger generation. Since I launched Robot Lab, more than 800 children have joined our club, significantly influencing their lives and shaping their university careers.”

Both Chelly and Watfa believe the Stars of Science alumni offer a support network to future participants unlike any other, with Chelly saying: “Alumni involvement has proven invaluable, offering both technological expertise and emotional insight, as they have traversed the entire journey and possess the know-how to navigate its challenges.”

And Watfa says: “Stars of Science has evolved to become an ecosystem where those who participated in previous shows can support those just starting their journeys.

“I get emails from candidates who want my advice on new ideas and inventions, and it feels great to give back – it’s not only about the show, but what happens beyond. For many of us alumni, it feels more like family.”





