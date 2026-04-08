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Pakistan To Host US-Iran Peace Talks Friday Following Ceasefire

Pakistan To Host US-Iran Peace Talks Friday Following Ceasefire


2026-04-08 12:06:53
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced Wednesday that Islamabad will host high-level delegations from the United States and Iran on Friday to negotiate a definitive peace agreement.

"I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire in all theaters, including Lebanon and elsewhere, effective immediately," Sharif posted on X.

He expressed hope that the upcoming "Islamabad Talks" would achieve sustainable peace, adding, "We look forward to sharing more good news in the coming days."

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Late Tuesday, US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week suspension of military operations against Iran.

On Tuesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged US President Donald Trump to extend the deadline for Iran to reach an agreement by two weeks. He also encouraged Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz during this period as a gesture of goodwill, amid intensified diplomatic efforts to secure a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

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The Peninsula

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