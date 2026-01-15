UAE: Flydubai Revises Flight Schedule After Iran Airspace Closure

Flydubai on Thursday said it is readjusting its Iranian flight reschedule after some were cancelled and rerouted due to the temporary closure of the airspace above Iran.

Iran closed its airspace for commercial flights on Thursday but didn't disclose the reason for the closure.

Recommended For You 'Arabic in crisis': Dubai billionaire says language must be taught 'properly' in schools

Tension between the US and Iran remained high due to protests in the Persian country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Due to the temporary closure of the Iranian airspace in the early hours of January 15, some flydubai flights have been cancelled, diverted, or rerouted. The airspace has reopened, and we are adjusting our flight schedule accordingly,” said a flydubai spokesperson.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority. We are in direct contact with passengers whose travel plans have been affected,” the Dubai-based airline said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The airline had to cancelled its flights earlier this month also due to ongoing tension.

Flydubai on Thursday advised passengers to ensure that their contact details are updated by visiting the 'manage your booking' tab, and to check the status of their flights on its website for the latest information.

Khaleej Times has reached out to the UAE's other carriers for a statement with regard to their Iran flights.