Erdogan pays visit to Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a visit to Expo 2023 Doha, which commenced in the Qatari capital on October 2.



"The fact that there were approximately 80 participating countries here naturally added additional power to the Expo fair,” Erdogan declared.



"Our wish is that in the future, there will be much more participation, and trade in the world will merge with each other.”



He also praised the pavilions of Turkey, Qatar in addition to Saudi Arabia.



Scheduled to continue until March 28, 2024, Expo 2023 Doha is themed "Green Desert, Better Environment." The expo is dedicated to advancing sustainable innovations and addressing the challenge of desertification.



Previously, Erdogan participated in the 9th session of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee, during which Turkey and Qatar inked 12 agreements across various domains.



During a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Erdogan discussed recent developments concerning Israel's conflict with Gaza, initiatives for a sustainable peace and cease-fire, and strategies for providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza.



The leaders also shared perspectives on bilateral ties and engaged in discussions on regional and global affairs.



On the following day, Erdogan is set to be present at the 44th Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

MENAFN05122023000045015839ID1107537901