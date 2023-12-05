Russia Interested In Investing In Iran's Mining Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Russian Export Center OJSC, a state-owned institution that supports Russian exporters and investors, has expressed its interest in investing in Iran's mining industry, the head of the center's representative office in Iran, Khosrow Hasanbeyov, Trend reports.

He made the remark while getting acquainted with the pavilion of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) at the 2nd Exclusive Exhibition of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Tehran, which started on December 4 and will last for four days.

Hasanbeyov noted that establishing effective mutual relations with Iranian companies can create great prospects in the mining sector.

The official added that Russian Export Center OJSC closely cooperates with Russian manufacturers, exporters, and investment development institutions. At the same time, the center can provide various services to Russian investors, such as banking, insurance, guarantee, and exhibition organization.

Iran has a rich and diverse mining industry with approximately 12,000 mines. The country boasts more than 50 billion tons of mineral resources, ranging from copper and iron to gold and uranium.

The annual production of minerals in Iran exceeds 400 million tons on average.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur