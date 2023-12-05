Russia Interested In Investing In Iran's Mining Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Russian
Export Center OJSC, a state-owned institution that supports Russian
exporters and investors, has expressed its interest in investing in
Iran's mining industry, the head of the center's representative
office in Iran, Khosrow Hasanbeyov, Trend reports.
He made the remark while getting acquainted with the pavilion of
Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation
Organization (IMIDRO) at the 2nd Exclusive Exhibition of the
Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Tehran, which started on December
4 and will last for four days.
Hasanbeyov noted that establishing effective mutual relations
with Iranian companies can create great prospects in the mining
sector.
The official added that Russian Export Center OJSC closely
cooperates with Russian manufacturers, exporters, and investment
development institutions. At the same time, the center can provide
various services to Russian investors, such as banking, insurance,
guarantee, and exhibition organization.
Iran has a rich and diverse mining industry with approximately
12,000 mines. The country boasts more than 50 billion tons of
mineral resources, ranging from copper and iron to gold and
uranium.
The annual production of minerals in Iran exceeds 400 million
tons on average.
