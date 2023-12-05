Minister Al Kaabi Welcomes GCC Petrochemical And Chemical Industry Companies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In his keynote address during the opening ceremony of the 17th annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Forum, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, welcomed the event's focus on energy transition issues as represented in this year's theme: 'Mobilizing Chemistry for Impactful Transformation'.

Minister Al Kaabi also stressed the need for a realistic and equitable energy transition while recognizing the inherent challenges in the transition process.

Commenting on the industry's regional priorities beyond the energy transition, Minister Al Kaabi said:“This year's event provides a valuable platform to discuss strategic priorities such as driving operational excellence, advancing new technologies and enhancing production efficiency.”

Highlighting GPCA's achievements, Minister Al Kaabi noted that“since its establishment in 2006, the GPCA has worked diligently to build a strong GCC chemical industry. Today, with more than 250 member companies from the chemical and allied industries, GPCA is focused on dealing with the most important challenges and trends impacting the use of petrochemical products. At the same time, it is placing great emphasis on promoting energy efficiency, developing new energy sources, and delivering unique projects.”

The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, recognised a number of strategic, world-scale petrochemical projects that are placing Qatar firmly on the industry's global map, including the Ras Laffan Petrochemical Project and the Blue Ammonia plant.

Minister Al Kaabi added:“We take pride in building the world's largest Blue Ammonia plant that will produce 1.2 million tons per annum of blue ammonia. This plant will be the most sustainable facility of its kind. QatarEnergy in partnership with Chevron Phillips has recently announced the start of construction of two ethane crackers with a capacity of more than 2 million tons per annum each, one in state of Qatar and the other in the USA. They will be the largest in the MENA region and the world respectively with an expected startup by the end of 2026. These projects constitute part and parcel of a wide array of projects here in the GCC that our industry is embarking on to raise production to meet the growing global demand as populations grow and as living standards rise.”