FIG Artistic Gymnastics Level III Coaching Course Begins

Doha, Qatar: The FIG Academy for Artistic Gymnastics Level III coaching course was inaugurated in Doha on Sunday in the presence of Qatar Gymnastics Federation (QGF) President Ali Ahmed Al Hitmi and Secretary General, Ms Abeer Al Buanain among other officials.

The course is sponsored by the Asian Gymnastics Union (AGU) and organised by QGF and attended by 28 coaches from 12 countries from Asia, America and Europe, It will conclude on December 9.

The Level III Academy is the highest level for coaches in the world.

The course is designed to provide coaches with the knowledge and skills they need to train elite gymnasts.

The coaching programme is open to coaches who have completed the Level II Academy.

The one-week Academy programme features theoretical and practical lectures in all aspects of artistic gymnastics, including Kinesiology, Sports psychology, Sports nutrition, gymnastics injuries and training methods.

All the participants will take theoretical and practical tests at the end of the course to assess their training level.

Successful participants will be awarded an international coach certificate.

Importance of the course:

* The international coach certificate gives the coach the right to work anywhere in the world.

* It contributes to the development of artistic gymnastics in the world.

The participants in the course expressed their admiration for the level of organization in Qatar.

They expressed their happiness to participate in the course and learn the latest training methods in artistic gymnastics.