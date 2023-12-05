               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Currency Rates For December 5


12/5/2023 1:10:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 5, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 26 currencies grew in price and 10 declined in price compared to December 4.

The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,455 rials

Currency

Rial on December 5

Rial on December 4

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,048

53,346

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,101

48,310

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,018

4,045

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,874

3,932

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,098

6,132

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,935

136,021

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,726

14,743

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,539

28,634

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,374

5,375

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,089

109,132

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,018

31,187

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,906

26,078

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,230

2,234

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,453

1,453

1 Russian ruble

RUB

462

462

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,799

27,972

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,387

31,492

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,173

38,153

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,280

1,281

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,456

31,512

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,730

8,755

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,910

5,885

100 Thai baths

THB

119,096

118,227

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,009

8,989

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,079

32,463

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,455

45,688

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,117

9,110

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,614

15,541

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,709

2,713

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

602

602

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,768

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,693

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,776

75,723

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,843

3,841

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 457,335 rials and the price of $1 is 422,577 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 415,759 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,161 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 503,000–506,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000–547,000 rials.

