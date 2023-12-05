Iranian Currency Rates For December 5

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 5, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 26 currencies grew in price and 10 declined in price compared to December 4. The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,455 rials

Currency Rial on December 5 Rial on December 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,048 53,346 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,101 48,310 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,018 4,045 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,874 3,932 1 Danish krone DKK 6,098 6,132 1 Indian rupee INR 504 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,935 136,021 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,726 14,743 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,539 28,634 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,374 5,375 1 Omani rial OMR 109,089 109,132 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,018 31,187 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,906 26,078 1 South African rand ZAR 2,230 2,234 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,453 1,453 1 Russian ruble RUB 462 462 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,799 27,972 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,387 31,492 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,173 38,153 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,280 1,281 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,456 31,512 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,730 8,755 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,910 5,885 100 Thai baths THB 119,096 118,227 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,009 8,989 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,079 32,463 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,455 45,688 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,117 9,110 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,614 15,541 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,709 2,713 1 Afghan afghani AFN 602 602 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,768 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,693 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,776 75,723 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,843 3,841 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 457,335 rials and the price of $1 is 422,577 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 415,759 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,161 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 503,000–506,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000–547,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur