Ministry Launches App To Manage Zakat

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Zakat Affairs, has launched an app on smart devices (Android & iOS) to facilitate Zakat givers and receivers.

In line with the ministry's aim to keep pace with the latest developments, the app provides electronic services and important information.

Department of Zakat Affairs director Saad Omran al-Kuwari stated that one of the roles of the department is to collect Zakat funds from individuals and companies and disburse them according to the legitimate banks to those who are eligible within Qatar.

The department has taken all necessary means to encourage the disbursement of Zakat through platforms such as apps on smart devices and other means that make the process easier for the public.

Al-Kuwari gave a simplified explanation of the services included in the new application.

In terms of performing and paying Zakat, the department made sure to include a calculator linked to gold prices that is updated frequently.

Zakat givers can calculate the money amount, gold and silver prices, stocks, trade and more.

They can also pay Zakat through the app in co-operation with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB).

The application also allows the request for a quick collection service electronically.

The Collection and Zakat Accounts Department of the Zakat Affairs Department receives the request and communicates with the person to determine the appropriate place and time for them to receive the Zakat amount.

