Talks On Catalonia Conflict Begin In Switzerland: Media Report

Comienzan en Suiza las conversaciones sobre el conflicto de Cataluña: según los medios de comunicación
The negotiators from both sides arrived in Geneva on Friday, as was shown on television. It was not known whether Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont himself would attend. There was initially no official announcement from either side. Not even the exact location of the meeting was known.
Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had agreed to the negotiations to secure the votes of Puigdemont's Junts party in the parliament in Madrid for his re-election as prime minister just over a fortnight ago. Puigdemont wants Catalonia to secede from Spain, while Sánchez wants to prevent this and defuse the conflict through dialogue and concessions.
