-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Talks On Catalonia Conflict Begin In Switzerland: Media Report


12/4/2023 2:17:55 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Comienzan en Suiza las conversaciones sobre el conflicto de Cataluña: según los medios de comunicación

  • Share
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • E-mail
  • Print
  • Copy link

The negotiators from both sides arrived in Geneva on Friday, as was shown on television. It was not known whether Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont himself would attend. There was initially no official announcement from either side. Not even the exact location of the meeting was known.

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had agreed to the negotiations to secure the votes of Puigdemont's Junts party in the parliament in Madrid for his re-election as prime minister just over a fortnight ago. Puigdemont wants Catalonia to secede from Spain, while Sánchez wants to prevent this and defuse the conflict through dialogue and concessions.

MENAFN04122023000210011054ID1107533461

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search