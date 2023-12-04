Main Indian district tosses votes before 2024 general election

(MENAFN) Telangana, the South Indian state, is witnessing a pivotal three-way electoral battle as voters cast their ballots in the run-up to the federal elections in 2024. The competition features the regional Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by incumbent Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the main opposition party Congress. With 32.6 million eligible voters and 2,290 candidates vying for seats in the 119-member legislative assembly, the outcome holds significant implications for the political landscape of the state and the broader national scenario.



Political heavyweights, including K Chandrashekar Rao, KT Rama Rao, A Revanth Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind, and Soyam Bapurao, are among the candidates in this high-stakes election. The BRS, in power since the formation of Telangana in 2014, has promised welfare measures such as a monthly payout for impoverished women, gas cylinders for families below the poverty line, and enhanced health insurance plans.



On the other hand, the BJP, in its manifesto, pledges a complete ban on cow slaughter in Telangana, mirroring stringent regulations in several northern states. The saffron party also vows to revoke the existing quota reserving 4% of education and government jobs for Muslims, instead advocating for an increase in quotas for marginalized communities, including the Backward Class, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST). These promises reflect the evolving political dynamics in Telangana and set the stage for a contest that goes beyond regional interests, shaping the narrative for the impending 2024 general elections in India.



