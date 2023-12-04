Emerson Launches Compact Valve Position Indicator Engineered For Quick And Easy Commissioning

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

TopWorx DVR Switchbox is a compact, high quality and durable valve positioner that provides reliable open/close valve position feedback.

Today Emerson announced its new TopWorxTM DVR Switchbox , an entry-level addition to the DV Series of valve position indicators. It combines a durable resin enclosure, compact size and a patented cam design that provides water and wastewater systems, food and beverage production lines and industrial utilities a reliable valve position feedback tool.

The TopWorx DVR Switchbox uses a low-profile indication to provide easy-to-read local position feedback. This is vital real-time data that helps technicians and plant operators keep processes on target. Engineered for harsh environments, it features stainless-steel components to provide a reliable, corrosion-resistant valve indication solution to keep customer processes running smoothly.

Clear and highly reliable feedback of valve position helps process industry plants, platforms and pipelines operate with peak efficiency and safety without taking up additional production line footprint.

The TopWorx DVR Switchbox cam design enables swift position configuration for faster, easier installation and maintenance. For many process industry applications, the TopWorx DVR provides a compact and versatile design well suited for confined spaces.

In addition, its enclosure has an ultraviolet (UV) F1 rating, providing UV resistance that ensures the DVR performs reliably over the long term in outdoor conditions.

The TopWorx DVR Switchbox is one more offering in the TopWorx valve intelligence and proximity sensing portfolio from Emerson, designed to help process industry plants manage and control operations more intelligently and efficiently under the most demanding conditions.

