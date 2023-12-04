Russia's Yandex Go Becomes Uzbekistan's Tax Resident

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Yandex Go, a
Russian transportation service, has become a tax resident of
Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
According to information released by Uzbekistan's State Tax
Committee, the Yandex Go service would retain records in line with
Uzbekistan's legislation, issue primary documents, submit tax
reports, and pay prescribed taxes.
Furthermore, work on linking the Yandex Go service with the
country's fiscal data operator has been completed. As a result,
Yandex Go meets the Tax Committee's standards for bringing its
operations in compliance with the law.
"The integration with the fiscal data operator for the MyTaxi
and Uklon services has been completed." The fiscalization of
payments for travels in these services is scheduled to begin soon,"
according to a report by Uzbekistan's State Tax Committee.
Over the last year, Yandex has committed more than $450,000 in
the development of education and security technology in
Uzbekistan.
According to business representatives, in 2023, Uzbekistan will
be one of the primary markets for taxi ordering, delivery, and food
services in the Yandex Go and Yandex Eats applications.
Furthermore, Yandex Go has spent $100,000 in the creation of an
educational environment for kids in order to increase access to
STEM education and promote the development of the IT industry in
Uzbekistan.
MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107529666
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.