Russia's Yandex Go Becomes Uzbekistan's Tax Resident

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Yandex Go, a Russian transportation service, has become a tax resident of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to information released by Uzbekistan's State Tax Committee, the Yandex Go service would retain records in line with Uzbekistan's legislation, issue primary documents, submit tax reports, and pay prescribed taxes.

Furthermore, work on linking the Yandex Go service with the country's fiscal data operator has been completed. As a result, Yandex Go meets the Tax Committee's standards for bringing its operations in compliance with the law.

"The integration with the fiscal data operator for the MyTaxi and Uklon services has been completed." The fiscalization of payments for travels in these services is scheduled to begin soon," according to a report by Uzbekistan's State Tax Committee.

Over the last year, Yandex has committed more than $450,000 in the development of education and security technology in Uzbekistan.

According to business representatives, in 2023, Uzbekistan will be one of the primary markets for taxi ordering, delivery, and food services in the Yandex Go and Yandex Eats applications.

Furthermore, Yandex Go has spent $100,000 in the creation of an educational environment for kids in order to increase access to STEM education and promote the development of the IT industry in Uzbekistan.