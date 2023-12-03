Number Of Those Injured In Shelling Of Kherson Rises To Seven Governor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in Russia's shelling of Kherson has increased to seven.

Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy fired on residential neighborhoods in Kherson - one person was killed and seven others were injured. Men aged 28 and 46, women aged 35, 42 and 52 and two 47-year-old women were injured," Prokudin said.

According to him, all the wounded sustained light and moderate injuries.

Russian forces hit an apartment building and an adjacent territory where two hospitals are located, Prokudin said.

Video: Prokudin / Telegram

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, in turn, wrote on Telegram that two people had been killed and seven injured in the Kherson city territorial community as a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces.

Russian troops shelled Kherson at around 15:30 from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River.

Photo credit: Andriy Yermak / Telegram