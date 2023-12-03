Australia Opt To Bowl Against India In 5Th T20

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Bengaluru: Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field first against India as they look for a consolation win in the fifth Twenty20 international in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The tourists have made one change from their previous match, where India took an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, with bowling all-rounder Chris Green making way for fast bowler Nathan Ellis.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said he would also have bowled first had he won the toss, with rain in the air and a slight evening drizzle in the southern Indian city.

Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh comes in for Deepak Chahar, who has flown home due to a "medical emergency".

Teams

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Australia: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Rohan Pandit (IND)

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)