Chairman Of Qatar Media Corporation Meets Ambassador Of Iran

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani met Sunday with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar HE Ali Salehabadi. The two sides discussed the two countries' media relations and means to support and develop them.

