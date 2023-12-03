-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chairman Of Qatar Media Corporation Meets Ambassador Of Iran


12/3/2023 2:31:01 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani met Sunday with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar HE Ali Salehabadi. The two sides discussed the two countries' media relations and means to support and develop them.

MENAFN03122023000063011010ID1107528336

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search