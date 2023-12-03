PM Champions Green Investments In Meetings With Global Companies

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dubai, Dec. 3 (Petra) -- In Dubai on Sunday, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh engaged in two separate meetings with Fortesco's CEO, Mark Hutchinson, and Enertrag's CEO, Gunar Hering, as part of his participation in the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 28.The discussions focused on the proposed investments by both companies in Jordan, particularly in the realms of green hydrogen and green ammonia.The Prime Minister underscored Jordan's keen interest in renewable energy investments, emphasizing the country's increased reliance on such sources, which accounted for 27 percent of its electrical energy by the end of 2022. Expressing government support for these investments in the emerging global industry, Khasawneh highlighted Jordan's ambition to become a key regional hub for green hydrogen production.Additionally, Khasawneh emphasized the significance of these investments in fostering economic development and creating job opportunities for the youth in Jordan.