UAE To Allocate More Than Hundred Million USD For Water Shortage Solution

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The United Arab
Emirates (UAE) will allocate $150 million to solve problems related
to the shortage of water resources, was reported in the presidency
at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP28), Trend reports.
The funds will be used to support water security projects in the
most vulnerable countries.
In addition, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of
the UAE and COP28 Chairman Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said that the UAE
has contributed $100 million to the World Bank Trust Fund, which
finances projects to reduce methane emissions and flaring of
associated petroleum gas.
