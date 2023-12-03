UAE To Allocate More Than Hundred Million USD For Water Shortage Solution

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will allocate $150 million to solve problems related to the shortage of water resources, was reported in the presidency at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), Trend reports.

The funds will be used to support water security projects in the most vulnerable countries.

In addition, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the UAE and COP28 Chairman Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said that the UAE has contributed $100 million to the World Bank Trust Fund, which finances projects to reduce methane emissions and flaring of associated petroleum gas.

