Civil Aviation: First Phase Of Kuwait Airport's New T2 Terminal Reached 72 Pct Completion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Abdulaziz Al-Majran KUWAIT, Dec 3 (KUNA) - The first phase of the new passenger terminal building project (T2) at Kuwait International Airport reached 72.64 percent complete, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation Sunday.

The second phase of the new (T2) had also reached 68, 1 percent, said Acting Director General for (Civil Aviation) Saad Al-Otaibi in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

He assured the continuation of development projects in the airport, as well as the modernization of the infrastructure in the air transport sector in the country, thanks to the relevant government entities.

The new passenger terminal is of top priority for the government, as it is considered one of the major development projects. Additionally, it receives direct follow-up by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. A meeting chaired by the Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy and Acting Public Works Minister Dr. Jassim Al-Ustad, in the presence of relevant government officials, to discuss the requirements to accelerate the pace of the project.

He added that the Ministry of Interior, (Public Works), (Electricity and Water), Kuwait Fire Force, Kuwait Municipality, Public Authority of Manpower, (Civil Aviation), and the Government Performance Follow-up Agency were present at the meeting.

He praised the Public Works team working on the project, as well as the collaboration and cooperation of government bodies to overcome the obstacles and challenges.

The airport development projects contain 3 phases, the first containing the passenger terminal, central station, and the connection to service tunnels. The second phase involves car parks, service buildings, and roads leading to the new passenger terminal (T2). The third phase contains aircraft parking and taxiways.

The (T2) project's carrying capacity is about 25 million passengers annually and contains 30 fixed bridges to accommodate 51 planes at once, as well as 5,000 parking spaces, in addition to a modern hotel in the transit area. It will provide 15 thousand job opportunities for Kuwaiti youth. (end) ht

MENAFN03122023000071011013ID1107527321