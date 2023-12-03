Japan Considering Financial Support For Egypt

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Japan is considering up to $230 mln in financial aid to Egypt
because of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the
neighbouring Gaza Strip, NHK World-Japan reported, Azernews reports.
Prime Minister Kishida Fumio told Egyptian President Abdel
Fattah el-Sisi about the plan at a dinner in the United Arab
Emirates on Friday.
Kishida said Egypt has played an important role during the
conflict by continuing diplomatic efforts and delivering
humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, with which it borders.
Japan would consider providing financial support to Egypt, which
has faced difficult economic and financial conditions, he added.
The conflict between Israel and Hamas is adding to the problems
caused by soaring food and fuel prices following Russia's invasion
of Ukraine.
Kishida also said it was important to suspend fighting in Gaza
and de-escalate the conflict. He added that all sides should adhere
to international laws and take all measures to prevent civilian
casualties.
Sisi thanked Japan for its support in trying to improve the
humanitarian situation in Gaza and stressed the importance of
efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire. He said the international
community must take serious measures for a just and comprehensive
solution to the Palestinian problem.
