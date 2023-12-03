Japan Considering Financial Support For Egypt

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Japan is considering up to $230 mln in financial aid to Egypt because of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the neighbouring Gaza Strip, NHK World-Japan reported, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi about the plan at a dinner in the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

Kishida said Egypt has played an important role during the conflict by continuing diplomatic efforts and delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, with which it borders.

Japan would consider providing financial support to Egypt, which has faced difficult economic and financial conditions, he added. The conflict between Israel and Hamas is adding to the problems caused by soaring food and fuel prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida also said it was important to suspend fighting in Gaza and de-escalate the conflict. He added that all sides should adhere to international laws and take all measures to prevent civilian casualties.

Sisi thanked Japan for its support in trying to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and stressed the importance of efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire. He said the international community must take serious measures for a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian problem.