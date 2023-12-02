King Expresses Condolences To Saudi Monarch Over Passing Of Prince Mamdouh

Print media only...Amman, Dec. 2 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, expressing condolences over the passing of Prince Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

