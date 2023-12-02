Serbia, Azerbaijan Can Deepen Co-Op In Decarbonisation Minister (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Serbia and Azerbaijan can deepen cooperation in decarbonisation and achieving carbon neutrality, Minister of Mining and Energy of the Republic of Serbia, Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said in an exclusive interview with Trend .

"According to the Plan for the Development of Energy Infrastructure and Energy Efficiency Measures until 2028 with projections until 2030, adopted by the Government of Serbia in June, it is planned to increase capacities from solar energy and wind energy by 3.4 GW of installed power by 2030. This year, the Law on Renewable Energy Sources has been amended and the regulatory framework has been finalized, which enabled us to conduct the largest auctions conducted at once for the allocation of market premiums for renewable energy sources in the Western Balkans region," she said.

Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic pointed out that the auction results indicate that in the next few years, there will be nine new green power plants with a capacity of 700 MW (of which 425 MW is in the incentive system).

"According to projections, the state will earn 12-28 million euros annually. By changing regulations, we have created a favorable investment environment, as evident in the participation of reputable companies from the EU, UAE, Israel, as well as domestic investors in the first auctions. A three-year auction plan was also adopted, which is expected to grant incentives for 1300 MW, while the next auctions are set to commence by the middle of next year. Decarbonisation and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, i.e. the maximum reduction of the negative impact of energy on the climate is a shared task and goal for all countries. It is one of the areas in which we can deepen our cooperation with Azerbaijan," the minister added.

