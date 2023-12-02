Serbia, Azerbaijan Can Deepen Co-Op In Decarbonisation Minister (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Serbia and
Azerbaijan can deepen cooperation in decarbonisation and achieving
carbon neutrality, Minister of Mining and Energy of the Republic of
Serbia, Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said in an exclusive interview
with Trend .
"According to the Plan for the Development of Energy
Infrastructure and Energy Efficiency Measures until 2028 with
projections until 2030, adopted by the Government of Serbia in
June, it is planned to increase capacities from solar energy and
wind energy by 3.4 GW of installed power by 2030. This year, the
Law on Renewable Energy Sources has been amended and the regulatory
framework has been finalized, which enabled us to conduct the
largest auctions conducted at once for the allocation of market
premiums for renewable energy sources in the Western Balkans
region," she said.
Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic pointed out that the auction
results indicate that in the next few years, there will be nine new
green power plants with a capacity of 700 MW (of which 425 MW is in
the incentive system).
"According to projections, the state will earn 12-28 million
euros annually. By changing regulations, we have created a
favorable investment environment, as evident in the participation
of reputable companies from the EU, UAE, Israel, as well as
domestic investors in the first auctions. A three-year auction plan
was also adopted, which is expected to grant incentives for 1300
MW, while the next auctions are set to commence by the middle of
next year. Decarbonisation and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050,
i.e. the maximum reduction of the negative impact of energy on the
climate is a shared task and goal for all countries. It is one of
the areas in which we can deepen our cooperation with Azerbaijan,"
the minister added.
