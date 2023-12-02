Tagtabazar Field Of Turkmenistan Yields New Natural Gas Inflow

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 2. Gas workers
of the Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern received a new
industrial inflow of natural gas at the production well No. 29 of
the Tagtabazar field, Trend reports.
A new gas well in this field was drilled to a depth of 1,940
meters, according to Turkmen official sources.
Furthermore, analysts estimate that around 226,400 cubic meters
of natural gas will be generated daily from the relevant well of
the Tagtabazar gas field.
Turkmenistan is actively working to diversify its energy
economy, with a particular focus on the development of the gas
sector, despite the country's vast natural gas reserves, by
undertaking ambitious projects for the extraction, transportation,
and export of this vital energy resource.
Meanwhile, according to the results of this year, gas production
in Turkmenistan is expected to exceed 80 billion cubic meters, of
which about 73 billion cubic meters will be accounted for by
Turkmengaz, and exports are projected to amount to about 40 billion
cubic meters, of which about 35 billion cubic meters will be
supplied by the state concern.
MENAFN02122023000187011040ID1107524372
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.