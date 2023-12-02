September Passenger Demand Leads To Solid End In Q3

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Montreal : The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the strong post-pandemic passenger traffic trend continued in September 2023.

Total traffic in September 2023 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) rose 30.1 per cent compared to September 2022. Globally, traffic is now at 97.3 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

Domestic traffic hit a new high for the month of September, as traffic rose 28.3 per cent versus September 2022 and exceeded the September 2019 level by 5.0 per cent.

International traffic climbed 31.2 per cent compared to the same month a year ago. All markets saw double-digit percentage gains year on year. International RPKs reached 93.1 per cent of September 2019 levels.

"The third quarter of 2023 ended on a high note, with record domestic passenger demand for the month of September and continued strong international traffic," said Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA.

Asia-Pacific airlines had a 92.6 per cent increase in September 2023 traffic compared to September 2022, continuing to lead the regions in terms of annual improvement. Capacity climbed 82.1 per cent and the load factor increased by 4.5 percentage points to 82.5 per cent.

European carriers' September traffic climbed 15.7 per cent versus September 2022. Capacity increased 14.9 per cent, and load factor edged up 0.6 percentage points to 85.5 per cent.

Middle Eastern airlines saw a 26.6 per cent increase in September traffic compared to a year ago. Capacity rose 23.7 per cent and load factor climbed 1.9 percentage points to 81.8 per cent.

North American carriers had an 18.9 per cent traffic rise in September 2023 versus the 2022 period. Capacity increased 18.0 per cent, and load factor improved 0.6 percentage points to 85.6 per cent.

Latin American airlines' traffic rose 26.8 per cent compared to the same month in 2022. September capacity climbed 24.7 per cent and load factor rose 1.4 percentage points to 85.8 per cent.

African airlines posted a 28.1 per cent traffic increase in September 2023 versus a year ago. Capacity was up 29.9 per cent and load factor slipped 1.0 percentage points to 72.6 per cent.