Kuwait Keen On Addressing Climate Change Challenges - Amir Rep.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait lends utmost significance to climate change on a State level, said His Highness the Amir's Representative Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday.

Stressing the country's involvement in global efforts to limit impacts of climate change, the Kuwaiti top diplomat pointed to programs and plans put in action to address the environmental matter, including low-carbon emission strategies in oil, transportation, industrial and agricultural sectors.

He told the Conference of Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change that such plans aim at achieving sustainable growth through a circular carbon economy.

Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah also highlighted Kuwait Fund for arb Economic Development's role in this regard, noting that 105 countries have benefited from a total of USD-23-billion in developmental projects, including USD 523 million for green energy in the last 10 years. The State of Kuwait has also joined the One Planet Sovereign Wealth Fund Working Group in 2017, represented by the State's Investment Authority, he added.

Kuwait will soon present its plan, in implementation of the Paris Agreement, especially paragraph 19 of Article 4 stipulating Parties to strive to formulate and communicate long-term low greenhouse gas emission development strategies, he said.

Kuwait has clear commitments in reaching carbon neutrality in the oil sector by 2050 and on a State level by 2060, Sheikh Salem concluded. (end)

nma







MENAFN01122023000071011013ID1107523626