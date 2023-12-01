Amir Meets UK Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom HE Rishi Sunak, on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was held today in Expo City Dubai of the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, the relations between the two countries and aspects of their development in all fields, particularly the political, economic, and commercial fields, were reviewed. The two countries also discussed prominent topics on the summit's agenda as well as the efforts of both countries in combating climate change.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, as well as Their Excellencies ministers and ranking officials from the British side.

