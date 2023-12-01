TNG Science Fair Focuses On Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Next Generation (TNG) School recently hosted a science fair, themed 'Exploring Sustainable Future: Technology for a Greener World,' aligning with Qatar's commitment to nurturing scientific talent.

Students from Years 1 to 6 showcased enthusiasm and dedication to shaping a sustainable future.

TNG Nuaija headmistress Emine Demir highlighted the goal of cultivating future scientists and innovators, lauding projects across all year levels. She appreciated the science head Devi Priya and teachers for nurturing a culture of scientific inquiry, aligning with Qatar's vision of integrating research into education, aiming to empower young minds for a sustainable future.

The judges were Khaled Zaki (marine life activist, Professional Association of Diving Instructors ambassador); Dr Gazi Demir (Physics assistant professor at Community College of Qatar); and Sumaira Abid (MSc Zoology subject consultant).

The event showcased TNG Nuaija student research and presentations, culminating in 11 winners announced from Key Stages 1 and 2.

Zaki said: "I was honoured to have a chance to impact the next generation and potentially shape their career choices towards a sustainable future. The science fair at TNG School Nuaija was meticulously organised, specifying displays and project materials, particularly for ecosystems, energy, environment and waste management, in line with Qatar's Sustainable Development Goals."

Dr Demir stated: "It is great to see that The Next Generation School prepares young minds for the challenges of the future and promoting sustainability."

