Official: Kuwait Keen On Creating Legislative Environment For Global Financial Hub

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti official affirmed Friday her country's keenness on creating a required legislative environment to be a global financial hub.

This came in a statement to KUNA made by Maraheb Al-Fahad, undersecretary of Fatwa and Legislation Department at the Cabinet and head of Kuwait's team participating in 43rd session of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL).

Both the government and the National Assembly are doing their best to achieve the development plan and keep pace with developments in commercial transport, she said.

Al-Fahad referred to enacting several guidelines laws and legislation on the International Trade Law.

Kuwait's eagerness regarding this matter was apparent when the country had a UNCITRAL membership, she stated.

She underlined the importance of such meetings in sharing expertise with participating countries, and developing commercial and economic activities.

The meetings of the working group VI of UNCITRAL kicked off Monday in which Kuwait participated with a delegation led by Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative at International Organizations in Vienna Talal Al-Fassam.

Al-Fahad and her team were also present in the meetings. (end)

tma













MENAFN01122023000071011013ID1107521296