Baku Higher Oil School Celebrates 100Th Anniversary Of University Of Culture And Arts (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) A solemn event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ADMIU) was held at the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS).

The event, held on the day of the 12th anniversary of Baku Higher Oil School, was attended by MPs, university rectors, representatives and students of BHOS and ADMIU.

Opening the event with a key-note speech, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov congratulated the staff of the University of Culture and Arts on the 100th anniversary of ADMIU and noted that this university has brought up more than one generation of young talented people who have made an invaluable contribution to the development of the sphere of culture and art.

"The University of Culture and Arts is one of the closest friends and partners of Baku Higher Oil School. The two universities closely cooperate with each other. Here today, we are simultaneously celebrating the 100th anniversary of ADMIU and the 12th anniversary of BHOS, which is another indication of this friendship. Although Baku Higher Oil School is an engineering university, our students take a great interest in theater and culture. BHOS students have performed on various theater stages in Baku”.

Speaking at the jubilee event, ADMIU Rector Prof. Jeyran Mahmudova thanked the BHOS leadership for hospitality and congratulated Baku Higher Oil School on its 12th anniversary.

Jeyran Mahmudova noted that even though BHOS is a young university, it has been able to achieve great success in a short span of time.

"Today we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts in accordance with the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev. We are proud that during this long period our university has nurtured countless talented people who have presented the culture of Azerbaijan at a high level. And today, all kinds of arts are taught at our university.”

Then BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and ADMIU Rector Jeyran Mahmudova exchanged memorable gifts.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of the Culture Committee of Milli Majlis Fazil Mustafa congratulated both higher education institutions and wished them success in their activities. The MP noted that Baku Higher Oil School has gained a high reputation in a short period of time. He also read out a letter in which the Culture Committee congratulated ADMIU on its 100th anniversary. As a representative of the legislative body, Fazil Mustafa spoke about the work to be done by cultural and arts workers.

Director General of the Institute of Petrochemical Processes named after Academician H of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vagif Abbasov congratulated both universities on this significant day and stressed that both Baku Higher Oil School and Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts are dear for him.

The event continued with a concert program prepared by the Faculty of Musical Art of ADMIU. Alongside with the teachers, students and graduates of the university, national artists Teyyub Aslanov, Gulyaz Mammadova, Simara Imanova and honored cultural worker, ashug Samira Aliyeva performed musical numbers at the concert.