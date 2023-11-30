11 Killed By Gunmen In E. Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Dec 1 (NNN-NINA) – Up to 11 people were killed and nine others wounded yesterday, as unknown gunmen attacked a civilian car, in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, a security official said.

The car was hit by a roadside bomb and came under heavy gunfire by unknown gunmen, in a village near the town of Wajihiya, some 90 km north-east of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, Alaa al-Saadi of the Diyala provincial command, said.

Al-Saadi added that, the double attacks on the car led to the death of 11 people and the injury of nine others, five of whom are in critical condition.

The ethnically mixed province of Diyala has suffered from unrest and sporadic violence among its Kurdish, Sunni, and Shiite communities, in the years following 2003.

Some remnants of the militant group Daesh, who have regrouped in the rugged areas in the eastern part of Diyala, and the Himreen mountainous area, north of the province, have been carrying out attacks against civilians and Iraqi forces from time to time.– NNN-NINA

