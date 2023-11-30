Lyceum To Be Rebuilt In Cherkasy Region At Expense Of State Budget Subvention

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The money from the redistribution of subventions from the state budget will be used to rebuild the Palanka Lyceum in the Uman district of the Cherkasy region, which was damaged by the Russians.

Ruslan Yaremchuk, the head of the Palanka village council, told Ukrinform.

According to Yaremchuk, the total cost of construction work is UAH 140 million, and the total cost of restoring the lyceum is UAH 150 million.

"This year, we will receive UAH 98 million 142 thousand from the recovery fund. Of these, 75 million is state money, and 23 million is from the budget of the Palanka village council. All the funds will be used to rebuild the Palanka lyceum, which was damaged by shelling on the first day of the war. I think the construction work will start this winter. At least in winter, the builders will try to dig a pit. The construction period is one year. The end of 2024 is the end of the year," he said.

