-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

RAK Ruler Pardons 442 Prisoners Ahead Of 52Nd UAE Union Day


11/30/2023 2:41:55 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 1:38 PM

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 442 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Ras Al Khaimah, ahead of the UAE's 52nd Union Day.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

The gesture is part of Sheikh Saud's keenness to promote forgiveness and tolerance, allow prisoners to start a new life and bring joy to their families. The move allows prisoners to return to their families and reintegrate positively into society.

Rulers in five other emirates also announced similar pardons. Dubai Ruler ordered the release of 1,249 inmates in correctional and penal institutions. At the same time, Fujairah Ruler ordered the release of 113 inmates.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the release of 475 inmates from Punitive and Correctional Institution. Ajman Ruler granted 143 prisoners pardons.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ordered the release of 1,018 inmates who meet the conditions for amnesty on Wednesday.

ALSO READ:

  • UAE: 50% discount on traffic violations announced in Fujairah
  • UAE National Day: 50% traffic fine discount announced in Umm Al Quwain
  • Sheikh Zayed Road closure: Traffic diversion map, timings, alternative routes; all you need to know
  • UAE National Day: 50% discount on fines announced in RAK

MENAFN30112023000049011007ID1107517828

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search