Lusosider Opts For Danieli Group's Expertise In Aldeia De Paio Pires, Portugal

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) With a legacy spanning over a century, Danieli Group stands tall as a world-renowned industrial machinery manufacturer, particularly excelling in the metals industry. The persistent demand for its cutting-edge technology finds another testament in the recent collaboration with Lusosider Aços Planos S.A, part of the Brazilian CSN Group. This strategic partnership sees Danieli Service taking charge of a significant upgrade – the payoff reel in pickling line No.2, positioned in Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal. This project underscores the Group's continued influence and innovative prowess in shaping the global landscape of industrial machinery.



Danieli Group and Lusosider join forces for pickling line advancements in Portugal



Danieli Group persists in setting new standards through relentless investments in research and development. Renowned globally for cutting-edge technology, the Group's engineering prowess finds yet another acknowledgment. Lusosider Aços Planos S.A, an entity within the Brazilian CSN Group, has entrusted Danieli Service with the mission to enhance the payoff reel in pickling line No.2 situated in Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal. This partnership underlines Danieli Group's commitment to innovation, solidifying its position as a leader in global industrial machinery. The project involves a comprehensive upgrade, replacing the existing mandrel, inclusive of main gears and main bearings, with a bespoke-designed counterpart. This tailor-made equipment comes bundled with on-site advisory services for seamless erection and commissioning. A pivotal enhancement includes the introduction of a new outboard bearing, strategically positioned to minimize mandrel deflection amid coil load and strip tension. This move aims at elevating the overall product quality, specifically enhancing strip centering and, consequently, strip flatness. Scheduled for implementation in October 2024, this initiative marks another milestone in the collaboration between Danieli Service and Lusosider. Previous joint endeavors encompassed the revamping of the cold-rolling mill and the integration of technological products for strip processing and rolling lines, illustrating the partnership between the two entities.



Danieli Group's vision: technology and innovation in the steel industry



Danieli Group, with a legacy spanning over a century, stands as a global powerhouse in industrial machinery manufacturing, spearheading innovation and technological advancements. Its enduring commitment to excellence has solidified its position as a leader in the sector. The Group's avant-garde approach is evident in its continuous initiation of groundbreaking projects, particularly in automating metal processing, showcasing a steadfast dedication to global innovation and environmental sustainability. At its core, Danieli Group is committed to providing cutting-edge process automation and control systems tailored to the intricacies of the metals industry. This spans from the initial phases of refining iron ore to the processes involved in crafting long and flat products. Its expertise extends to the comprehensive design and deployment of electrical distribution systems, offering turnkey solutions that cater specifically to the steel industry. Furthermore, Danieli Group, in response to the global demand for sustainability, integrates environmentally conscious practices into its operations. This includes initiatives to minimize the ecological footprint of metal processing and enhance energy efficiency. By actively participating in the ongoing shift towards green industrial practices, the Group positions itself not only as an industry leader but also as a steward of environmental responsibility. This commitment extends beyond the immediate production processes to encompass an eco-friendly approach, setting a benchmark for the intersection of innovation, industrial technology, and ecological sustainability in the metal manufacturing landscape.

Company :-Officesstudioes

User :- Luca Serri

Email :...