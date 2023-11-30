Plans For Mini Non-Leather Footwear Industrial Parks In Tamil Nadu Underway: CM

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Nov 30

The Tamil Nadu government under public-private partnership mode is setting up mini non-leather footwear industrial parks in an area of 30-50 acres.



An initiative of state owned Sipot and Sidco the facilities will feature designs on a par with industrial parks.

Announcing this during the inauguration of JR One Footwear factory at Eraiyur in Perambalur through video conferencing from Chennai on Tuesday, chief minister M K Stalin said the government is taking several initiatives to attract global investors in the non-leather footwear sector.

Plans are afoot for setting up a footwear park at Panapakkam in Ranipet district at an investment of Rs 400 crore. It will offer employment opportunities for 20,000 people.

"Tamil Nadu is the most preferred destination due to ease of doing business. There are significant developments in the footwear and leather sector after we launched the Tamil Nadu Footwear & Leather Products Policy in 2022," he said.

In view of such a pace of growth, days are not far away to realise the ambitious target of making Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy by 2030, he added.

He said the Perambalur facility reflects on the state government's success in wooing investments to backward districts. The factory will provide job opportunities for the youth, particularly women in and around the district.

Established at an investment of Rs 400 crore, the factory will generate 4,000 jobs. The facility, which will make Crocs brand of footwear, has come up in the footwear park developed by Phoenix Kothari Footwear, a joint venture between Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd. (KICL) and Evervan group of Taiwan.

The production unit, a part of the Phoenix Kothari footwear hub, was commissioned exactly a year after the foundation stone was laid. In the first phase, the factory will produce 10 million pairs of Crocs brand footwear annually. Further, facilities will be expanded to manufacture 20 million pairs of footwear every year.

Stalin said the footwear industrial park at Perambalur would attract Rs 2,440 crore investments and generate jobs for 29,500 individuals before 2028.

Investors said discussions were under way with global footwear majors like Adidas and Nike to establish three additional factories to increase the production capacity to 60 million pairs per year. Around 40,000 jobs are expected to be generated by 2028.

Transport minister S S Sivasankar, industries minister T R B Rajaa and industries secretary Arun Roy took part in the event from Perambalur.

