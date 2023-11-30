Kanaka Dasa Jayanti 2023: A Celebration Of Devotion, Literature, And Social Reform

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Kanakadasa Jayanthi is celebrated on the 18th day of the 8th month (Kartika), generally in November. The 524th birthday of Saint Kanaka Dasa will be celebrated on November 30, 2023, during Kanakadasa Jayanthi or Kanaka Jayanti Dasa grew up in a humble family and was renowned for his intelligence and courage. Throughout his life, he devoted himself to devotion and literature Read | Banks to remain closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in some states: Check hereInfusing spiritual awakening in people's hearts through his keertanas, Kanaka Dasa composed numerous devotional songs with devotion, faith, and love was not only an excellent poet and musician but also an excellent orator and scholar Jayanthi SignificanceThe Kuruba community participated in the celebrations, recognizing Kanaka Dasa's significance Read | Bank Holidays this week: Guru Nanak Jayanti, 3 others. Details hereTo honour the social reformer and his legacy, schools, colleges, and government offices remain closed across Karnataka on this day Jayanthi CelebrationKanaka Dasa was not only a poet and musician, but also a social reformer. He made a lasting impression on society as a social activist who fought for equality and uplifted the community. There is a lot of praise for Carnatic music composers using the local language.A number of cities in India, such as Bengaluru, Udupi, and Mysuru, are celebrating the influence of Kanaka Dasa's works. Cultural shows are held at the celebrations, floral tributes are paid to the saint's portrait, and adorned statues are carried in processions Dasa was born as Thimmappa Nayaka on December 3, 1509, and left this world in 1569 Jayanthi 2023: Known Works by Shri KanakadasaThere are many poems and songs written in praise of God by Shri Kanakadasa. The following are some of his well-known compositions:- Ramadhani Charitre- Mohanakarangi- Haribhakti Sara- Nalacharita



MENAFN30112023007365015876ID1107514540