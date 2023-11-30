NATO-Ukraine Council commends Kyiv's introduction of adapted ANP for 2024

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the NATO-Ukraine Council expressed its appreciation for Kyiv's introduction of the adapted Annual National Program (ANP) for the year 2024.



“The NATO-Ukraine Council welcomes Ukraine’s presentation of its adapted Annual National Programme for 2024 and looks forward to its implementation,” mentioned a declaration by the alliance after the initial NATO-Ukraine Council gathering at the level of foreign ministers.



According to the declaration, Ukraine reiterated its dedication to ongoing democratic and security sector reforms. Additionally, recommendations for key reform priorities were extended to Kyiv.



“NATO Foreign Ministers will regularly assess progress through the adapted Annual National Programme. The Alliance will support Ukraine in making these reforms on its path towards future membership in NATO,” the declaration added.



In a collective statement issued after NATO's Vilnius summit in July, the alliance conveyed that Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration had progressed "beyond the need for the Membership Action Plan." The statement further noted that the assessment of Kyiv's advancements toward future NATO membership would be conducted by NATO foreign ministers through the Annual National Program (ANP).



The ANP serves as a document delineating the prospective reforms that countries aspiring for NATO membership intend to undertake, aligning with the alliance's stipulated requirements.



This Tuesday, Ukraine's Commission for Coordination of Euro-Atlantic Integration endorsed the draft of the country's adjusted Annual National Program (ANP) for the upcoming year. The commission highlighted that the draft had been crafted with consideration for the circumstances related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

MENAFN30112023000045015839ID1107514232