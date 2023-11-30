Chinese FM urges for comprehensive, lasting cease-fire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, China's foreign minister urged for a "comprehensive and lasting cease-fire" in Gaza, and expressed optimism that the ongoing humanitarian pause is not going to be a "hiatus before a new round of offensive"



"We should work for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire with the greatest urgency there is no safe area under gunfire and letting the fighting drag on would only bring more deaths and damage," Wang Yi stated while addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the condition in the Middle East.



Wang observed that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has resulted in a significant loss of innocent lives, an unparalleled humanitarian crisis, as well as the ongoing emergence of "spillover effects."



"China strongly hopes that the past days of pause will not be a hiatus before a new round of offensive but rather the beginning of further diplomatic efforts for a comprehensive and lasting cease-fire," he declared.



Any act that breaches international law, and specifically international humanitarian law, must be denounced, Wang stated.



"China reiterates our opposition to the collective punishment of people in Gaza and our opposition to the forced transfer targeting Palestinian civilians," he further mentioned.



Wang underlined the necessity to "revitalize the political prospects of the two-state solution with stronger determination."



According to Wang, China promotes the idea of convening a more extensive and impactful international peace conference and backs Palestine's aspirations to attain full membership in the United Nations.

