Former US Secretary Of State Dies


11/29/2023 9:14:37 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on November 29, Trend reports.

According to information, Kissinger was at the age of 100.

He reportedly passed away at his home in Connecticut.

