Former US Secretary Of State Dies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Former US
Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on November 29, Trend reports.
According to information, Kissinger was at the age of 100.
He reportedly passed away at his home in Connecticut.
MENAFN29112023000187011040ID1107511977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.