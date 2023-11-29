Responsibility For Iraqi Airports To Be Removed From ICAA

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has approved a number of changes in the aviation and air transport sector.

The management of Iraqi airports is to be removed from the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) , and placed under the control of the Ministry of Transport's Aviation Services Company , which is to be renamed the " General Company for Airports and Air Navigation ".

All assets related to Iraqi airports under the Civil Aviation Authority's jurisdiction will be transferred to the new company, as will the services of airport employees.

The company also replaces the ICAA in executing all technical, legal, and financial commitments previously made with the authority, with attention to legal considerations from the Cabinet's legal department.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)