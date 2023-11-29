-->


Two Dead After Train Collides With Truck In Italy


11/29/2023 3:11:34 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two people were killed on Tuesday evening when a passenger train collided with a stationary truck on the tracks at a level crossing in Corigliano Rossano in the Calabrian province of Cosenza, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The 61-year-old train driver, a woman, and the 24-year-old truck driver from Morocco both died on impact.

The train and the truck then both immediately caught fire.

The ten passengers on board the train were unharmed.

Carabinieri police and firefighters are investigating.

