Russia Lost Hundreds Of Aircraft, Thousands Of Tanks, Suffered 300,000 Casualties In Ukraine Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the war against Ukraine, Russia has lost a significant part of its conventional armed forces - hundreds of aircraft, thousands of tanks and suffered more than 300,000 casualties.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference following the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting at the level of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ukrinform reports.
“Militarily, Russia has lost a substantial part of its conventional forces. Hundreds of aircraft. Thousands of tanks. And more than 300,000 casualties,” he said
Underlining“Putin's strategic mistake” in invading Ukraine, which has already led to the weakening of Russia, the NATO Secretary General, however, said“we must not underestimate Russia”. Read also:
“Russia's economy is on a war footing. Putin has a high tolerance for casualties. And Russian aims in Ukraine have not changed,” he said.
Also, Russia has amassed a large missile stockpile ahead of winter, and there are“new attempts to strike Ukraine's power grid and energy infrastructure”, Stoltenberg said.
“I welcome that Allies are continuing to strengthen Ukraine's air defences. Last week 20 NATO Allies agreed to form an air-defence coalition for Ukraine. This will help protect Ukraine's armed forces and cities. And save Ukrainian lives,” the NATO Secretary General said.
As reported, the first-ever meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of foreign ministers took place in Brussels on November 29.
