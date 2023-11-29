Work Must Begin To Create Independent Palestinian State - Turkish FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Work must begin
to create a truly independent Palestine, Turkish Foreign Minister
Hakan Fidan at a press conference held on the sidelines of a
meeting of the UN Security Council said, Trend reports.
The minister said that Türkiye is working intensively to fulfill
both the legal and moral obligations of the international
community. He stated the importance of achieving an urgent
ceasefire.
The minister noted that urgent assistance is needed to deliver
humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
"But at the same time, we need to start addressing the root of
the problem - working towards a two-state solution", added Hakan
Fidan.
