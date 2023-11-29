Indegene Streamlines Integration And Enhances Productivity Using Workato

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 November 2023 - Workato , the leading Enterprise Automation platform, announced today that Indegene, a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company, will use Workato to streamline integration and drive efficiency for its life sciences clients. Indegene leverages advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and data analytics to help its clientele, which includes 19 of the world's 20 largest biopharma companies, achieve better outcomes.



The company has six operation hubs and 16 offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Workato's enterprise-grade platform will provide Indegene with real-time data insights, enabling a faster integration set-up, quicker decision-making, and improved time-to-market for clients.



“We have minimized the complexity of business rules management and custom integration with third-party tools, using Workato. We are also able to build different data transformation processes and integrate them in a seamless way”, said Sharanjit Singh, AVP - Strategic Solutions, Enterprise Commercial Solutions, Indegene.“We've been able to optimize speed and accuracy in our clients' business processes, leading to increased productivity, while optimizing customer journeys.”



Indegene decided to onboard Workato considering the platform's large portfolio of readily available pre-built connectors and easy-to-use low/no-code interface. Workato also offers robust compliance with critical security standards, ensuring data protection and regulatory adherence for Indegene's clients.



“The ability to sync customer consent and preferences across downstream systems in near real-time has helped our clients drive compliant and relevant digital interactions across various channels. This has added value to our consent management solution, enabling clients to bridge the personalization and privacy gap,” added Sharanjit Singh.



“Indegene works with several large global life sciences organizations. We're proud to be their chosen technology provider in delivering integration and automation for their extensive portfolio of clients”, said Amlan Debnath, Managing Director, Workato Asia Pacific & Japan.“We're very excited that Indegene is driving scale, efficiency as well as technology and analytics-enabled personalization for its clients, and we look forward to scaling our collaboration with the company in the coming months”.







Hashtag: #Workato #Indegene

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Workato The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 11,000 of the world's top brands like Broadcom, Intuit, Box, Autodesk, and HubSpot. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media:







Blog:



Business Systems Community:



Twitter:

LinkedIn:

