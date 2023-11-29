Universal Islamic Food Industries invests AED 150M in Ras Al Khaimah

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 29 November 2023: Universal Islamic Food Industries (UIFI) a Kuwaiti based group of companies has has set up a new massive manufacturing unit in Ras Al Khaimah with an investment of around AED 150 million. This modern, state-of-the-art facility, located in the Al Hamra Industrial Zone, extends over an expansive area of 350,000 ft2.



The new facility is designed to address the soaring demands of the regional consumer market. The facility will produce an additional 3,000 tons of processed food monthly, which significantly exceeds the expected capacity of the ready-to-eat poultry, meat, and seafoods products. Staying abreast with modern trends and requirements, the operations will encompass advanced manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, and storage facilities, setting a new benchmark in the processed food industry.



The driving force behind this ambitious expansion is the company’s vision to harness the abundant resources of the region, realising its long-term business aspirations. This strategic move also positions UIFI to better cater to the increasing production demands in today’s market.



UIFI is a subsidiary of Kuwait-based, Universal Islamic Meat Group, which has earned the trust of numerous clients across GCC and the MENA region by consistently demonstrating a commitment to quality over 27 years. The company has top-tier B2B clients, including premier hypermarkets, chain of supermarkets, major catering companies and HORECA sectors.



Ayoob Khan, CEO of UIFI said: "As a subsidiary of the UIM Group, we at UIFI firmly uphold the belief that 'Quality comes first' as our core guiding principle. This commitment is not just a slogan, but a holistic approach that encompasses product excellence, customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and continuous improvement. At UIFI, we are dedicated to maintaining our reputation as a provider of top-quality products and services, which is essential for ensuring our long-term success in the marketplace."



"Our decision to establish our operations in Ras Al Khaimah was a strategic one, deeply influenced by the region's burgeoning status as a business hub. The support and facilities provided by RAKEZ have been pivotal in this decision. Their commitment to fostering a conducive business environment, coupled with state-of-the-art infrastructure and ready-built facility options has greatly facilitated our setup and expansion efforts. The strategic geographic location of Ras Al Khaimah and the comprehensive support from RAKEZ align perfectly with our dedication to quality and excellence.”, Khan added.



RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are thrilled to welcome Universal Islamic Food Industries to the RAKEZ business community of nearly 800 F&B companies. This move by UIFI marks a significant milestone in our strategic efforts to bolster the F&B sector in Ras Al Khaimah. Their investment demonstrates the growing appeal of RAKEZ as a dynamic and supportive hub for manufacturing, especially in the food and beverage industry. At RAKEZ, we are dedicated to providing an ecosystem that not only meets the demands of our companies but also aids in their growth and success. Our customised facilities, tailored services, and business-friendly environment are designed to empower companies like UIFI to innovate, expand, and thrive. We are committed to playing a pivotal role in their journey, ensuring that they have the necessary tools and support to excel in today’s competitive market.”





