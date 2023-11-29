-->


Salman Khan Receives Threat Through Facebook Post, Security Reviewed


11/29/2023 4:02:21 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bollywood Actor Salman Khan has received a threat through a Facebook post after which his security has been reviewed, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.
(This is a developing news)

