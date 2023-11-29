Qatar University Partners With Jordan University To Strengthen Academic Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) to foster collaboration in various academic and research endeavors to serve both institutions. This strategic partnership aims to foster and strengthen cooperation in the fields of scientific research and education.

Dr. Omar Al Ansari, the President of QU, and Prof. Khalid El Salem, President of JUST, signed the agreement. This strategic partnership between QU and JUST aims to foster joint academic programmes, facilitate the exchange of students and staff, and promote collaborative research activities. Both institutions are committed to leveraging their combined expertise and resources to drive innovation and academic excellence.

Moreover, the MoU underscores the commitment of both universities to develop joint academic programmes that cater to the evolving needs of students in various fields and encourage the exchange of knowledge, materials, and scientific information. Additionally, both institutions, QU and JUST, committed to enhancing the mobility of teachers, staff, researchers, and students between the two institutions and to collaborate on curriculum development and the preparation of joint research projects.

This partnership also entails participation in seminars and academic meetings to exchange ideas and expertise and to exchange accreditation procedures and standards to ensure academic excellence and alignment.

Dr. Al Ansari expressed his enthusiasm regarding this collaboration, emphasising the importance of this joint work to enhance and develop the educational environment. He outlined their collective goal of the MoU is to enhance the students' academic life, to work on providing effective contributions that lead towards the advancement of scientific research and the joint educational process.

For his part, Prof. El Salem underscored the significance of these collaborations, stressing that the agreement signifies their institution's dedicated commitment to fostering international partnerships. He expressed anticipation of leveraging their strengths in research and education to generate impactful opportunities for both students and faculty members, enriching their academic landscape through this collaborative effort.