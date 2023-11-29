Al Hammadi Opens Photo Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi yesterday opened a photo exhibition concomitant with the 44th session of the Supreme Council of Gulf Cooperation Council, slated for December 5 in Doha. Organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Place Vendome Mall through December 6, the exhibition chronicles the strides and accomplishments of the Gulf Cooperation Council, offering a vivid portrayal of the leaders' shared vision for a radiant future in the Gulf, underscored by their commitment to collaborative endeavours.