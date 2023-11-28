Iran Launches Five New Satellites

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran plans to launch five new satellites into space before the
end of the Iranian calendar year ( March 20, 2024), Azernews reports, citing Iranian media
outlets.
According to the information circulated by the media outlets,
the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian
Defense Ministry will launch two satellites each. Another satellite
belongs to a foreign state.
