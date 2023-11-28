117 Entrepreneurs Ink Mous Worth Rs 540.96 Crore At MSME Investors Meet In Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- KNN India) Cuddalore, Nov 28 (KNN) Ahead of the Global Investors' Meet 2024 scheduled to be held in Chennai, MoUs worth Rs 540.96 crore were signed with 117 entrepreneurs to start industrial units in Cuddalore district.

The MoUs were signed at an investors' meet of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the presence of Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Minister for Labour and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan.

As per reports, the state government is expecting these MoUs to create employment for 3,518 persons in the district.

According to official sources, in the run up to the Global Investors' Meet 2024 scheduled to be held on January 7 and 8, 2024, investments to the tune of Rs 546 crore has been targeted in Cuddalore district. According to the administration, so far, investments to the tune of Rs 540.96 crore have been identified and memoranda of understanding have been inked.



Speaking on the occasion, Panneerselvam said the Tamil Nadu government was giving special attention to the development of the MSME sector that contributes greatly to the economic development of

Tamil Nadu.

The MoUs have been signed for investment in various sectors including cashew processing and food processing.

He said the Global Investors Meet was being organised to realise the dream of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to upgrade the economy of Tamil Nadu to USD one trillion by 2030.

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said that all government departments concerned were working in tandem to redress various industry-related issues.

“A single-window system has been activated to deal with industrial houses seeking permission to commence new industrial units, to expand existing units and to avail of subsidies,” he said.

(KNN Bureau)