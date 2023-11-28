Top 13 Cryptos With The Highest Potential In 2023

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Some institutional analysts believe that Bitcoin could surpass $100,000 in 2024 . This means the broader cryptocurrency market will likely enter a prolonged upward trajectory.

But which cryptocurrencies will produce the biggest gains when the next bull cycle begins?

This guide reveals the 13 cryptos with the most potential in 2023 . We cover new and established projects with various market capitalizations. Read on to discover the next 100x cryptocurrencies.

Table of Contents Show List of 13 Cryptocurrencies With Big Potential Cryptocurrencies With the Most Potential in 2023: Full Analysis 1. Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF): Speculate on Upcoming Bitcoin ETF Approvals Through Tokenized Burns 2. Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX): Over $4.5 Million Raised in Presale Funding by the Future of Remote Bitcoin Mining 3. Meme Kombat (MK): Small-Cap Gaming Project Powered by AI With Over $2 Million in Presale Funding 4. TG (TGC): Anonymous and Licensed Crypto Casino With Staking Rewards and Token Burns 5. Launchpad XYZ (LPX) – Web 3.0 and Crypto Trading Terminal With Fractional Asset Ownership 6. yPredict (YPRED) – AI-Backed Predictive Models With a Subscription-Sharing Program for Stakers 7. SushiSwap (SUSHI): Undervalued Decentralized Exchange Trading 95% Below its All-Time High 8. Ripple (XRP): Cross-Border Payment Technology for Banks and a Direct Beneficiary of Institutional Interest in Crypto 9. Solana (SOL): The Future of Smart Contracts and dApps With 1-Year Gains of Over 300% 10. Cronos (CRO): Trusted Cryptocurrency Exchange That Could Chip Away at Binance's Market Dominance 11. Aave (AAVE): Open Source Liquidity Protocol With Over-Collateralized Loans and APYs 12. Decentraland (MANA): Bet on the Future of Metaverse Real Estate at a 92% Discount 13. Gala (GALA): Play-to-Earn Gaming Ecosystem Supporting In-Game NFT Ownership Tips on Discovering Crypto With the Most Potential in 2023 Look for Upcoming Presales to get a First-Mover Advantage Invest in Cryptocurrencies With a Small Market Capitalization Discover Trending Cryptocurrencies That Are Generating Hype Build a Portfolio of Quality Cryptocurrencies Trading at Significant Bear Market Discounts Research the Token's Use Case Outside of Speculation Conclusion References FAQs List of 13 Cryptocurrencies With Big Potential We believe that the cryptos with the most potential are those listed below: Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF) : Our top pick, Bitcoin ETF Token has huge potential moving into 2024. BTCETF holders are rewarded with tokenized burns when Bitcoin ETFs are approved. This is an ongoing presale project that's raised nearly $1.9 million.

Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) : This new crypto has raised almost $4.5 million in presale. It has developed the stake-to-mine concept, allowing anyone to mine Bitcoin from home without needing expensive ASICs.

Meme Kombat (MK) : Top-rated gaming project allowing players to wager cryptocurrencies on meme battles. Leverages multiple emerging technologies for state-of-the-art experiences, including AI and smart contracts.

TG (TGC) : New gambling bot on Telegram supporting hundreds of casino games and complete anonymity. Has secured a Curaçao e-gaming license and offers tokenized rewards to those staking TGC. $3 million has been raised in presale funding.



Launchpad XYZ (LPX) : Web 3.0 project helping novice traders make smart investment decisions. Offers access to exclusive presales, NFTs, play-to-earn games, and fractional assets. Currently in presale with over $2 million raised.

yPredict (YPRED) : Innovative marketplace for developers to sell AI-backed predictive models. A percentage of subscription fees are distributed to YPRED holders, giving the tokens solid utility. yPredict's presale has raised $5 million and is still ongoing.

SushiSwap (SUSHI): This decentralized exchange is undervalued, with a market capitalization of just $275 million. SUSHI tokens trade 95% below their all-time high, so are well-positioned for the next bull cycle.

Ripple (XRP): Providing cross-border payment technology for banks, XRP acts as a bridge of liquidity for cross-currency transfers. This enables banks to transact quickly and cheaply, without correspondent agents. XRP is 84% below its all-time high.

Solana (SOL): The future of dApps and smart contacts could be on the Solana blockchain. Solana facilitates fast, cheap, scalable, and energy-efficient transactions. Solana is up 300% in the prior year but is still 80% down from its peak valuation.

Cronos (CRO): Backing the Crypto exchange, Cronos is trading 90% below its all-time high. With Binance being fined for money laundering offenses, Crypto will organically increase its market share. The CRO price will likely follow suit.

Aave (Aave): A market leader in liquidity protocol lending, Aave facilitates over-collateralized loans. Those funding an Aave loan will earn a competitive rate of interest. Aave is down 85% from 2021 highs, so represents a solid discount purchase.

Decentraland (MANA): One of the leading metaverse projects with virtual real estate ownership. Land and properties are tokenized by NFTs. Decentraland is trading at a 92% discount, although expect a solid recovery if interest in the metaverse returns.

Gala (GALA) : Undervalued gaming ecosystem that supports more than 18 titles from various genres. All games follow the play-to-earn format, allowing players to earn tokenized rewards and in-game assets. GALA is trading 95% below prior highs.

Cryptocurrencies With the Most Potential in 2023: Full Analysis In-depth research is needed to discover the best cryptocurrency with the highest potential. Read on for our full analysis of the 13 projects listed above.

1. Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF): Speculate on Upcoming Bitcoin ETF Approvals Through Tokenized Burns In our view, Bitcoin ETF Token will be the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2024. It's a speculative project that allows investors to profit from Bitcoin ETF approvals. The SEC is expected to make its first ETF approval in 2024 , so now could be a great time to buy BTCETF tokens. In doing so, you'll be investing in a deflationary asset.

This is because BTCETF tokens are strategically burned when project milestones are triggered. Not only does this include ETF approvals but also price targets. There are five milestones, each burning 5% of the supply. Bitcoin ETF Token is currently raising funds in presale. Investors clearly like the concept, with almost $1.9 million already raised.

The presale allows you to secure the lowest price possible. Right now, investors are paying just $0.0058. Bitcoin ETF Token increases the cost price every few days. The presale will close at $0.0068, meaning you can secure a discount by investing in the current round. After the presale, BTCETF tokens will be listed on exchanges.

While you're waiting for key milestones to be achieved, you can deposit BTCETF tokens into a staking pool. APYs are volatile but currently stand at 134%. This means you'll earn an additional 13,400 tokens per year, for every 10,000 BTCETF deposited. You can unstake your BTCETF tokens at any time, should the price increase and you want to cash out.

Finally, investing in the Bitcoin ETF Token presale takes less than five minutes. Simply connect a wallet to the presale website and swap ETH, USDT, MATIC, or BNB.



Hard Cap $4.956 Million Total Tokens 2.1 Billion Tokens Available in Presale 840 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token Type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase N/A Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB, MATIC and Card

Bitcoin Minetrix is a high-potential cryptocurrency that has raised more than $4.5 million from presale investors. The presale is still ongoing, so you still have time to invest at a discount. Bitcoin Minetrix has made Bitcoin mining more accessible; no expensive ASICs are required, nor do you need to compete with large rigs.



Users can mine Bitcoin remotely by depositing and staking BTCMTX tokens. Staked BTCMTX will accumulate credits, which can be redeemed at any time. Redeemed credits are burned and converted to Bitcoin mining power. It's a simple yet highly innovative concept, as Bitcoin mining has been unaffordable for a long time.



Moreover, BTCMTX tokens follow the ERC-20 standard, which is a lot more energy-efficient than the original Bitcoin network. The stake-to-mine mechanism doesn't require investors to commit long-term; tokens can be staked and unstaked without barriers. Bitcoin mining rewards are proportional to the amount staked, which means even casual investors are catered for.



Although BTCMTX has been designed for mining, it could also be the best crypto with the most potential in 2023. This is because BTCMTX will trade on exchanges after the presale. As its product becomes more popular, the BTCMTX could increase. Once you've completed your presale investment, you can stake your tokens immediately and earn an APY of 133%.



Hard Cap $33,460,000 Total Tokens 4 Billion Tokens Available in Presale 2.8 Billion Blockchain Ethereum Network Token Type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase $10 Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB

Meme Kombat is the crypto with the most potential in 2023 for gaming investors. It has developed a fun battle game that's powered by AI for cutting-edge graphics. The game is contested by meme characters like Doge and Shiba. Not only can players watch as each battle unfolds but they can also place bets.



Odds are fixed and bets can be placed before or during each battle. Only MK tokens can be used to place wagers, which are native to Meme Kombat. Moreover, the project requires MK tokens to be staked before making bets. Although Meme Kombat is still in the midst of its presale, 2,722 investors have already staked their tokens.



This makes sense, considering that the staking APY is at 410%. If the APY remained stable and you staked MK for 1 year, you would increase your holdings by 4x. This would position you nicely for the next crypto bull run. That said, staking is not compulsory – some investors are buying MK to benefit from the presale discount.



For the next 2 days, you can secure a presale price of $0.214. If not, you'll pay a higher price of $0.225. The price will continue increasing until the presale is over. So far, more than $2 million has been raised.



Total Tokens 120 Million Tokens Available in ICO 60 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase $5 Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB

The next crypto with the most potential in 2023 is TG , which has raised over $3 million from presale investors. It has launched a fully-fledged casino with hundreds of games, not to mention pre-match and in-play sports betting. TG is authorized and regulated by the Governor of Curaçao, so offers a safe and legitimate gambling experience.



All that being said, one of its USPs is anonymity; no personal information or ID verification is required. In fact, TG operates on the Telegram app, so users can get started simply by verifying a cell phone number. Other perks include instant deposits and withdrawals, generous bonuses and promotions, and 24/7 customer care.



TG has created an ecosystem token, TGC – which is currently being sold at presale prices. TGC offers token holders many use cases, including 25% cashback on gambling losses. TGC can be staked on the TG for additional tokens. TG also burns its own tokens to reduce the supply.



Crucially, cashback, staking, and token burns are funded from casino and sportsbook profits. This ensures TG is sustainable in the long run. At just $0.17 per token, TGC can be purchased at the best price possible.



Total Tokens 100 Million Tokens Available in ICO 40 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase $5 Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB

Launchpad XYZ has developed a Web 3.0 terminal that discovers cryptocurrencies with big potential. Users are required to stake LPX tokens to access its VIP signals group, which distributes buy and sell suggestions based on real-time data. Signals aim to make at least 10x while still deploying risk-mitigation strategies.

Launchpad XYZ also offers 'LPQ' scores on small and large-cap cryptocurrencies. It scans over 400 data points from technical and fundamental sources. The closer the LPQ score is to 100, the more chance the cryptocurrency has of exploding. This feature will appeal to beginners without the necessary analysis experience.



Those staking LPX can also invest in fractional assets. These are high-value assets like real estate, which are tokenized into small units. They are then listed on the Launchpad XYZ platform, allowing the open market to trade them. LPX stakers can also invest in the best upcoming ICOs that are only available to private-round investors.



Some of these Web 3.0 features are still being developed. Launchpad XYZ recognizes the increased risks, which is why it's currently offering a presale bonus of 7%. LPX is currently selling for just $0.0445 and over $2 million has been raised.



Total Tokens 1 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 250 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase 100 LPX Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB, Credit Card (KYC Required)

With over $5 million raised, yPredict is one of the best crypto presales of 2023. It has built a blockchain-powered marketplace that lists predictive models. These models are backed by AI and machine learning, and developed by third parties. Quants, data scientists, and cryptocurrency traders are just some of the target markets.



We like that yPredict has created a DAO, which is responsible for testing predictive models before they're sold. Models passing the audit process can be purchased via a subscription plan. Crucially, plans must be paid in YPRED tokens. What's more, yPredict offers a profit-sharing plan for those staking YPRED.



This means that long-term holders will benefit from yPredict's success. In the future, yPredict will launch its marketplace to other industries, such as traditional finance and healthcare. The yPredict presale is currently priced at $0.11. This will increase to $0.12 once YPRED lists on exchanges.



Total Tokens 1 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 800 Million Blockchain Polygon Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase 200 YPRED Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB, MATIC, Credit Card (KYC Required)

Some analysts believe that SushiSwap could also be the best crypto with the most potential in 2023. SushiSwap is an established decentralized exchange. It enables users to buy, sell, and swap cryptocurrency tokens anonymously. Most importantly, SushiSwap leverages liquidity pools, meaning that it doesn't rely on traditional order books.



For instance, suppose you wanted to swap USDT for DAI. You wouldn't need another market participant; simply connect a wallet to SushiSwap and complete the exchange. The reason why we pick SushiSwap over other decentralized exchanges is the valuation. Right now, SushiSwap has a market capitalization of just $275 million .



In contrast, Uniswap – one of SushiSwap's biggest competitors, is valued at several billion dollars. Therefore, SushiSwap offers a superb upside – especially as more people will be trading on decentralized exchanges during the next bull run. SushiSwap is currently trading 95% below its all-time price of $23.38.



Ripple is already a large-cap cryptocurrency, but there is plenty of upside to target. Ripple is valued at $32 billion , although its native token, XRP, still trades 84% below all-time highs. We like Ripple for its cross-border payment technology, which helps banks transact intentionally with low fees and fast settlement speeds.



Hundreds of banks are already testing Ripple's technology, providing the project with significant credibility. Moreover, Ripple recently won a court battle against the SEC , which accused it of selling unregistered securities. This encouraged Coinbase and other US-based exchanges to finally list XRP.

In terms of utility, XRP provides banks with liquidity when engaging in cross-currency transfers. For instance, suppose a bank in Vietnam wants to send funds to Argentina. XRP would bridge the dong and peso, meaning there's no requirement to use corresponding banks. Crucially, as institutional interest in cryptocurrencies continues to increase, XRP can be a direct beneficiary.



Solana is another large-cap cryptocurrency with huge upside potential. Although Solana was caught up in the FTX saga , it has been on a prolonged bull run since the turn of 2023. In fact, Solana is up over 300% in the prior 12 months . During the same period, Ethereum has increased by 70%.



This is notable, as Solana is competing for a slice of Ethereum's smart contact ecosystem. Although the number of dApps on Solana is tiny when compared to Ethereum, the former offers a better value proposition. Not only in terms of increased scalability but faster transactions, lower fees, and energy efficiency.



And of course, Solana is worth just a fraction of Ethereum's $240 billion market capitalization. While Solana has been a solid run as of late, it still trades 80% below its all-time high. There is every chance that Solana will record new peaks during the next bull run. Therefore, even with a valuation of $23 billion, Solana is one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy .



Cronos is the native cryptocurrency of Crpyto, a popular exchange with over $500 million in daily trading volume . This is just a small fraction of Binance, which processed $10 billion over the same period. All that being said, Binance was recently fined over $4 billion by the Department of Justice for money laundering offenses.



Add this to the FTX collapse from last year, and Crypto can organically increase its market share. After all, Crypto offers some of the lowest trading commissions in the market. It supports hundreds of cryptocurrencies and offers competitive APYs on savings accounts. And most importantly, Crypto is in good shape with US regulators.



So, to speculate on the future growth of Crypto, consider Cronos. It has a market capitalization of just $2.2 billion. In contrast, BNB – the token backing Binance, is valued at over $34 billion. In addition, Cronos is trading 90% below its prior all-time highs.



Aave offers a similar product to peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms. That is, investors can fund loans, while borrowers pay interest on the money they borrow. However, Aave takes things to the next level; it's a decentralized lending protocol that functions on smart contracts. It reduces the risks associated with conventional P2P providers.



This is because Aave offers over-collateralized loans. This means users must deposit cryptocurrencies before they can borrow funds. What's more, the deposit must be more than the amount being borrowed. For instance, suppose the user deposits $1,000 worth of Dai and the LTV is 50%. This means they can only borrow up to $500 worth of cryptocurrency.



If the borrower defaults, they lose their collateral. Loans on Aave are funded by investors. Simply deposit some cryptocurrencies into an Aave liquidity pool and earn a competitive yield. Its ecosystem token, AAVE, is currently valued at over $1.3 billion . However, the AAVE token price is now trading 85% below all-time highs.



Decentraland is a metaverse project that was launched in 2020. It's known for its virtual real estate plots, allowing users to own a slice of the metaverse. It also enables users to build their dream property, which is then tokenized by NFTs. In addition, the Decentraland metaverse supports play-to-earn games and virtual experiences.



Although interest in the metaverse concept has waned since the markets peaked in 2021, things could change rapidly during the next bull cycle. And there is no better time to invest in Decentraland than right now, considering MANA is trading 92% below its prior all-time highs . Crucially, MANA is the only currency accepted in the Decentraland metaverse.



So, if metaverse real estate transactions start picking up, so will the price of MANA. It currently has a market capitalization of

$815 million. Although this is higher than a new cryptocurrency with potential, there is plenty of upside available. After all, Decentraland was worth over $9 billion at its peak.



Gala is a top-rated cryptocurrency project and in our view, a sleeping giant. It has developed a fully-fledged gaming ecosystem that supports play-to-earn games. 18 games have already been launched, with new additions being added regularly. This covers many different genres, including turn-based RPGs, simulators, social casinos, puzzles, and third-person shooters.



Although Gala creates games itself, it also accepts titles from third-party developers. This ensures that the gaming suite continues to expand. All of the games on Gala come with in-game asset ownership. This means players own the virtual items they earn via NFTs. Moreover, NFTs can be bought and sold on the Gala marketplace.



All NFT transactions are conducted in GALA, the project's native token. This is the case even if the game was developed by a third party. Currently, Gala has a market capitalization of $675 million . GALA tokens are trading at just $0.02, which is 95% below prior all-time highs. Therefore, this is one of the best penny cryptocurrencies with potential.

We'll now discuss some of the ways you can find your own high-potential cryptocurrencies. This will ensure you make investments based on your personal goals and risk tolerance.



Some of the high-potential cryptocurrencies ranked on this page are presale projects. Put simply, this means the cryptocurrency tokens aren't currently listed on exchanges. They're in presale, so they're still raising funds from early investors.



In reality, this is one of the most effective ways of finding a cryptocurrency that can produce gains of 100x, or even 1,000x.



The reason is simple; you'll be investing when the cryptocurrency is at the start of its journey. This means a very small market capitalization, giving you ample room for parabolic growth.





For example, Ethereum held its ICO in 2014. Back then, nobody knew that Ethereum would become a multi-billion dollar project.



Those investing in the Ethereum presale took a major gamble.



This was reflected in the presale price of just $0.31.

Ethereum has since increased by over 1 million percent.



Furthermore, many crypto presales offer a discount. This means you'll get a lower price when compared to the eventual exchange listing.



So which presale cryptocurrencies have the most potential? To recap, we particularly like Bitcoin ETF Token. Although this is a speculative project, it's launching at the optimal time. This is because there's a lot of media coverage about Bitcoin ETF approvals right now.



More specifically, the markets are expecting the SEC to approve its first Bitcoin ETF in early-to-mid 2024 . So, the theory is that Bitcoin ETF Token will increase when the first ETF is approved.



We also like Bitcoin Minetrix, Meme Kombat, TG, and Launchpad XYZ. There are no guarantees that any of these presale projects will explode. This is the risk you take when investing in brand-new projects, and cryptocurrencies in general.



Consider that Apple is worth nearly $3 trillion. This is a huge valuation; even a 10% increase would add hundreds of billions of dollars in additional value. Similarly, Bitcoin is currently worth $750 billion. For Bitcoin to increase by 50%, this would increase its market capitalization by another $375 billion.



This is certainly possible, as Bitcoin was worth $1.4 trillion at its peak. However, some investors won't be happy with 50% returns, especially when investing in high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Therefore, if you're looking for returns of 100x or more, you'll want to focus on projects with a small market capitalization.



For example, after its presale finishes, yPredict will be listed on crypto exchanges with a $6.5 million market capitalization. If yPredict increased by 100x, it would be worth $650 million. This is certainly not impossible, considering the number of cryptocurrencies valued at over $1 billion.

As we cover shortly, the most valuable cryptocurrencies have achieved success because of their underlying technology. Whether that's Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, or Cardano – large-cap cryptocurrencies have an identifiable use case. However, there will always be exceptions to the rule.





In the cryptocurrency space, some projects achieve success because of speculation, hype, and fear of missing out (FOMO).



For example, suppose you're on CoinMarketCap and you come across a project that's up 1,000% in the prior 24 hours.



Naturally, you might be tempted to invest in the cryptocurrency, considering that it's generating parabolic returns.

Other investors might also have the same idea, further increasing its value.



This hypothetical example happens time and time again in the cryptocurrency industry. The tricky part is investing in hyped projects at the earliest stage possible. So where can you find crypto with the highest growth potential?



A good place to start is DexTools. This platform aggregates token prices from decentralized exchanges.



Many cryptocurrencies on DexTools are small-cap projects, which is ideal. To see what's trending, look underneath the 'Hot Pairs' section of the homepage. This displays the most searched cryptocurrencies in the past 24 hours.



If people are specifically looking for a cryptocurrency, it could be because they want to buy it.



After exploring DexTools, head over to CoinMarketCap and visit the 'Trending' page. Once again, this shows you which cryptocurrencies people are searching for. CoinMarketCap will also display key performance metrics, ensuring you can make smart trading decisions. For instance, you likely won't want to buy a cryptocurrency with trading volumes of under $100,000.



Similarly, you'll want to avoid projects that appear with warning signs on CoinMarketCap. For instance, in the image above, you'll see that Safereum has increased by 388% in the prior day. However, CoinMarketCap states that multiple reports suggest that ​​Safereum is a rugpull, meaning a scam. As such, this should remind you to always do your own research.

It can be tempting to focus on new cryptocurrencies with small market capitalizations. After all, these cryptocurrencies offer the best chance of making 100x or more. However, it's also a smart move to invest in some established cryptocurrencies with higher valuations.



Although the returns will be smaller, you can still target an attractive upside. This is especially the case with cryptocurrencies that were hammered by the broader bear market.





For example, we mentioned earlier that SushiSwap is a crypto with the most potential in 2023.



It has developed an established decentralized exchange with solid fundamentals.



What's more, over $270 billion worth of cryptocurrencies have been traded on SushiSwap and it currently holds $1.18 billion in locked liquidity.



Even so, SushiSwap is trading 95% below its all-time high.

This offers a great entry point before the next crypto bull cycle arrives.



Similarly, Decentraland is considered one of the best cryptocurrencies from the metaverse space. Some Decentraland plots have sold for several million dollars . Although interest in the metaverse has declined since the market peaked in late 2021, Decentraland is available at a 92% discount.



These are the sort of deals that can generate huge returns. Sure, you might not make 100x. But if Decentraland returns to its prior peak, this would return almost 1,300% from current prices.



Of course, you shouldn't just invest in a cryptocurrency because it's worth a fraction of its prior peak. As we explain in the next section, you should explore the project's use cases.



Many cryptocurrencies have no use cases outside of speculation. Put otherwise, people buy the respective token in the hope it increases in value. Pepe, for example, has increased by several thousand percent since launching in April 2023, even though it has no utility.



However, in the long run, the most successful cryptocurrencies are those that offer token holders actual value. In particular, these projects are able to survive prolonged bear markets, whether that's Bitcoin, XRP, or Chainlink.



This is the same as buying quality blue-chip stocks during a market recession. After all, the likes of Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, and Walmart have gone through many market crashes, but have always recovered.



The same concept should be applied when searching for cryptos with the most potential in 2023.



For example, TG has launched a regulated casino that stands out from traditional gambling providers. It allows players to deposit, gamble, and withdraw funds anonymously. TG also offers instant payouts. Crucially, its native token, TGC, has many use cases. For a start, it can be used as a deposit currency on TG.



It also offers players 25% cashback on losses and can be staked for competitive APYs. Moreover, TG is a profit-making company; it uses a percentage of retained income to buy its own tokens from public exchanges. TG will then burn 40% of these tokens, further increasing value for TGC holders.



We've analyzed the markets for the best crypto with the most potential in 2023. Overall, if you're looking for gains of 100x or more, it could be worth investing in a presale cryptocurrency like Bitcoin ETF Token.



This is a speculative small-cap project that rewards investors when Bitcoin ETF milestones are achieved. Its ongoing presale is offering an early-bird discount, and more than $1.8 million has already been raised.



